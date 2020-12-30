TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I will end anyone who goes near my 14-year-old daughter –…

Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke and wife cause stir on social media…

Actor, Patrick Doyle reveals the unknown about Rita Dominic and…

Actress, Toyin Abraham pens down appreciative message to her…

Singer, Chike searches for mystery lady who danced with him…

Nigerian Crossdresser Jay Bugatti Breaks Internet As He Shows Off…

Drama At Wedding As Bride’s Wig Falls Off After Groom Agressively…

“Nengi has been 23 since 2013” – Man who attended the same…

BBNaija: PriDo shippers excited as Dorathy meets Prince’s…

‘Its disgusting and evil to falsely accuse someone of sexual assault’ — OAP Toolz blows hot

Entertainment
By Kafayat
Toolz

Popular OAP, Tolu Oniru popularly known as Toolz took to Twitter to blow hot and air her opinion on those who are falsely accused of sexual assault.

According to the mother of two, it’s disgusting and downright evil to falsely accuse someone of sexual assault.

The 38-year-old added that accusing an innocent man wrongly is a huge slap in the face for real victims face.

READ ALSO

‘I am emotional’ – OAP, Toolz pens down…

OAP Toolz narrates how almost everyone in her family battled…

In her words;

“As someone who is deeply against sexual assault in any form, (in fact I would gladly vote for rapists to be castrated with no anaesthetic) I think its time to make sure people who falsely accuse others of sexual assault face harsher penalties. (1)Its disgusting and downright evil to falsely accuse someone of such a barbaric crime out of revenge or any other reason. It’s also a huge slap in the face for real victims.
(2)When these situations hit social media or the blogs, the noise after the initial accusation is so much louder than when the accusation is proven to be false. Unfortunately, the aftermath of this is that you have an innocent person with an irreversibly damaged reputation. (3)How many blogs actually make sure they correct their initial story? (4)As a mum of 2 boys, who will be taught the importance of consent, I’ve thought about how damaging a false accusation could be for them (God forbid that ever happens)
Lastly, should people be able to anonymously accuse someone of sexual assault?

Via Twitter
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I will end anyone who goes near my 14-year-old daughter – Bolanle Ninalowo…

Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke and wife cause stir on social media over ‘worldly’…

Actor, Patrick Doyle reveals the unknown about Rita Dominic and her husband to…

Actress, Toyin Abraham pens down appreciative message to her husband

Singer, Chike searches for mystery lady who danced with him during a show

Nigerian Crossdresser Jay Bugatti Breaks Internet As He Shows Off Female…

Drama At Wedding As Bride’s Wig Falls Off After Groom Agressively Kisses Her

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

‘Its disgusting and evil to falsely accuse someone of sexual…

Reactions as Mercy Aigbe reveals her real age

‘Your wife can’t cook’ – Nigerians slam Ebuka for saying Egusi…

Toyin Abraham allegedly pregnant with her second child

Davido’s brother, Wale and lawyer, Prince spotted partying with Wizkid…

Nigerians react as loved up video of Wizkid and his third baby mama, Jada…

If he gives you engagement ring, buy him a wristwatch to remind him not to waste…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More