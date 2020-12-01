I’ve become selfish – Asa speaks on why she’s yet to marry (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By OluA

Veteran Nigerian singer and songwriter Asa Bukola Elemide, better known as Asa, in a recent interview has opened up on why she has failed to walk down the aisle.

Asa has not been able to work out her relationship life despite the fame.

However, while speaking in an interview with popular OAP, Bolanle Olukanni, Asa shared some insight into her marriage plans and why she’s not having the best relationship that many fans hoped she’ll have.

According to the award-winning singer, she revealed she has become selfish that she’s finding it hard to stay with another guy who might not understand her daily routine.

She also used her former boyfriend as a case study, as she noted that he understood her sleeping pattern.

