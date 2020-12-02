I’ve been dating Burna Boy secretly for 2 years – Lady says she’s tired of being the singer’s side chick (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By San
I have been dating Burna Boy for 2 years - 23years old lady says she's tired of being the singer's side chick (Video)

Nigerian superstar singer, Burna Boy has been accused of cheating on his girlfriend, Stefflon Don by a 23year old lady identified as Joe Pearl who alleged that she was in a secret affair with the singer for two years.

Burna Boy has been in a high-profile relationship with 28-year-old British rapper, Stefflon Don  since early 2019.

Burna Boy and Steff London
Jo Pearl who feels she has been sidelined for too long after agreeing to be a side piece to the grammy-nominated singer took to her Instagram page to share her experiences with the singer and how she found out he was in another relationship on social media.

In two videos on her Instagram page, the 23-year-old narrated how she met and fell in love with Burna Boy before he started dating Stefflon Don.

I have been dating Burna Boy for 2 years - 23years old lady says she's tired of being the singer's side chick (Video)
Jo Pearl via Instagram

Two years is such a long time for a person to be hidden,” she said in the video on Instagram.

It has affected me in so many ways, and I can’t hold it any more to protect people that wouldn’t protect me.”

