I’ve not given up on love – Mercy Aigbe

Nollywood actress and producer, Mercy Aigbe, in a recent statement has revealed that she has not yet given up on love, despite her bitter marriage experience.

The talented actress made this known during an interactive session with her fans on Instagram Live.

See also: My plumber’s body odour is killing me – Ifu Ennanda

She said,

“I have not given up on love and I would never do that. A lot of people ask, ‘Mercy, are you going back to your husband, or remarrying’? The truth is that I don’t even know. I am more focussed on my businesses, raising my children and acting career. Whatever will come after in terms of marriage and relationship, when I get to that bridge, I would cross it. As a filmmaker, I see myself as a sort of preacher because I believe movies are meant to be entertaining and educative.”

Aigbe also stated that marriage is a partnership between two people who are ready to compromise.

She said,