Iyabo Ojo’s 19 year old daughter, Priscilla acquires Multi-Million Naira Benz

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Congratulations are in order for Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla on the acquisition of her new multi-million Naira Benz car.

Taking to Instagram to make the announcement about her car, the excited 19 year old fashionista shared photos of her newly acquired Benz with the caption;

“My first big girl purchase”

Her mum and her colleagues in the movie industry have stormed her comment section to drop their congratulatory messages.

See some of their comments below;

@iyaboojofespris wrote “Keep winning sunshine”

@toyin_abraham wrote “@its.priscy yassssssss congratulations my baby”

@semilorepweety wrote “Congratulations my baby”

@ceolumineeofficial wrote “Congratulations my dearest.. CEO”

@thacutegeminme wrote “Congratulations boo…more to come”

@naturally.chi wrote “You deserve it”

@silver__uche wrote “Welcome to the club”

@thediamond_collections wrote “Congratulations….come do giveaway abeg”

Via Instagram
