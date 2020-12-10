Iyabo Ojo’s 19 year old daughter, Priscilla acquires Multi-Million Naira Benz

Congratulations are in order for Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla on the acquisition of her new multi-million Naira Benz car.
Taking to Instagram to make the announcement about her car, the excited 19 year old fashionista shared photos of her newly acquired Benz with the caption;
“My first big girl purchase”
Her mum and her colleagues in the movie industry have stormed her comment section to drop their congratulatory messages.
See some of their comments below;
@iyaboojofespris wrote “Keep winning sunshine”
@toyin_abraham wrote “@its.priscy yassssssss congratulations my baby”
@semilorepweety wrote “Congratulations my baby”
@ceolumineeofficial wrote “Congratulations my dearest.. CEO”
@thacutegeminme wrote “Congratulations boo…more to come”
@naturally.chi wrote “You deserve it”
@silver__uche wrote “Welcome to the club”
@thediamond_collections wrote “Congratulations….come do giveaway abeg”
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES