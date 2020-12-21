TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

11-year-old boarding school student allegedly sodomized by…

Lady sparks confusion as she wishes her mum happy 31st birthday

‘Late JT Tom West did not die in an accident, he was shot…

Davido ignores Cynthia Morgan as she claims he never picked her…

Mother, Two Daughters Die In Their Ikoyi Home (Photos)

Reactions as Regina Daniels says she doesn’t know how to play…

Davido entertains guests as he performs at his driver’s wedding…

Veteran Actor, Ramsey Nouah turns 50 today

Nigerian lady reveals why ladies prefer to date ‘bad…

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla writes lovely message to the star actress as she clocks 43 (Photo)

NollywoodLifestyle
By OluA
I am too young to have a boyfriend – Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla said

Priscilla Ojo, daughter of veteran Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has taken to social media to pen down sweet words to her mother who added a new age today, December 21, 2020.

The beautiful movie star, who has appeared in over 200 movies clocked 43 today, Dec. 21, and her daughter Priscilla who has also built a reputable fan base for herself took to her official Instagram account to celebrate her mother in grand style.

See also: Watch as men struggle to take pictures with Bobrisky at an event (Video)

READ ALSO

I’m ready to return to acting – Ernest Asuzu

Reactions as Regina Daniels says she doesn’t know how to…

Priscilla took to the photo-sharing-app to share an adorable picture of her mother and captioned it with some emotional words as she described her mother as the best thing that has ever happened to her. 

Priscilla went on to appreciate her mother for all what she has done for her ever since she was welcomed into the world.

See her heartfelt birthday wishes below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

11-year-old boarding school student allegedly sodomized by ‘seniors’…

Lady sparks confusion as she wishes her mum happy 31st birthday

‘Late JT Tom West did not die in an accident, he was shot on a movie…

Davido ignores Cynthia Morgan as she claims he never picked her call

Mother, Two Daughters Die In Their Ikoyi Home (Photos)

Reactions as Regina Daniels says she doesn’t know how to play with babies

Davido entertains guests as he performs at his driver’s wedding (Video)

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Lady who abused me during BBNaija coming for interview today – Recruiter…

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla writes lovely message to the star actress as she…

Watch as men struggle to take pictures with Bobrisky at an event (Video)

BBNaija: Ozo’s gets N5 million as Christmas gift from fans (Video)

I’m ready to return to acting – Ernest Asuzu

Woman celebrates as her husband marries a second wife

Bottled water sold for N3000 – Nigerian man cries out (photo)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More