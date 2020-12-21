Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla writes lovely message to the star actress as she clocks 43 (Photo)

Priscilla Ojo, daughter of veteran Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has taken to social media to pen down sweet words to her mother who added a new age today, December 21, 2020.

The beautiful movie star, who has appeared in over 200 movies clocked 43 today, Dec. 21, and her daughter Priscilla who has also built a reputable fan base for herself took to her official Instagram account to celebrate her mother in grand style.

Priscilla took to the photo-sharing-app to share an adorable picture of her mother and captioned it with some emotional words as she described her mother as the best thing that has ever happened to her.

Priscilla went on to appreciate her mother for all what she has done for her ever since she was welcomed into the world.

See her heartfelt birthday wishes below: