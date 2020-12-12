TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Jubilation as Actress, Iyabo Ojo finally resume social media activities, few weeks after mum’s death

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe
iyabo ojo

Few weeks after the death of her mum, Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has finally resumed her usually social media activities.

Recall that Iyabo lost her mum to the cold hands of death on the 21st of November 2020. The deceased was however laid to rest at Ikoyi default on the 27th of November 2020 after her wake and keep on the 26th of November 2020.

Since her mother’s death, Iyabo Ojo has been extremely quite on her social media pages and this according to her is because she was still mourning.

The mother of two decided to come out of her shell few hours ago on Instagram by sharing one of her hilarious Tiktok videos, just like she used to.

Reacting to this, her colleague, Toyin Abraham took to the comment section to write;

“See my lover is back @iyaboojofespris I love you sis and HEAVEN knw”

 

Via Instagram
