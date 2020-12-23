Jubilation as Funke Akindele, Mercy Aigbe attain a milestone on Instagram

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Kafayat

Congratulatory messages are in order for sensational actresses, Funke Akindele and Mercy Aigbe as they attain a milestone on Instagram.

Funke Akindele who hit a whooping 12 million followers on the photo sharing app could not hide her joy. Reacting to this achievement, the mother of two wrote;

“My fans are the best o!!!! Thanks for all the love!!!..Oya make we celebrate with #omoghettothesagamovie on Friday (XMAS DAY) in all cinemas nationwide #ilovemyfans #jenifans #funkeakindelefans”

Mercy on the other hand hit 9 million  followers and she celebrated it in the most amazing way. The mother of two decided to  to sponsor a giveaway by dashing some of her followers money.

She wrote;

“9 whole million of you guys!… Thank you so much for supporting the Mercy Aigbe Brand , I do not take it for granted.. #9millionfollowersoninstagram #mercyaigbe #mercifiedarmy”

In another post, Mercy wrote “Whoop! Whoop! 9 whopping million followers! ..I will be back with Giveaway just to celebrate y’all…..Loving my luxury 2pcs Miyaki top and pant from @mag_divas .. I can almost hear the bells jingling”

