Jude and Paul Okoye’s wives ignore family feud, commiserates with Lola Omotayo over her father’s death

Social Media drama
By OluA

The wives of Jude and Paul Okoye have ignored the feud between their husbands and have gone ahead to commiserate with Peter’s wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye, over the loss of her dad.

Recall that Lola lost her dad to the cold hands of death on Wednesday morning, December 16, and made the heartbreaking news via her Instagram handle.

Fans, well-wishers and celebrities condoled with Lola in the comment section and the comments of her brother-in-law’s wives were also spotted.

Anita Okoye, the wife of Paul, wrote,

“Oh No!! I’m speechless! I’m So sorry for your loss… this is a huge blow and my prayers are with you and your family”

In the same vein, Ify, the wife of Jude Okoye, prayed for the Lord to strengthen Lola and her family in their difficult time.

See also: This past week has been difficult but eye-opening for me – Tems recounts her experience in Uganda

In her words,

“So sorry for your loss.. May God strengthen you and your family in this difficult time it is well.”

It is however, unknown if they have personally reached out to the family or if their spouses, Paul and Jude, have also sent condolence messages.

