Kechi Okwuchi excited as she wears earrings again after losing earlobes in the Sosoliso aircrash 15 years ago (photos)

Singer and America’s Got Talent star, Kechi Okwucho who survived the 2005 Sosoliso plane crash, has shared her excitement as she wears earrings again after losing both earlobes in the plane crash.

Kechi.revealed she had tried different things since the accident but without success as she doesn’t have earlobes. But recently, her mum got gold hoops that gently hooks around the ear and luckily for her, it worked.

Posting beautiful photos of herself wearing earrings on her Instagram page, she wrote

”Speaking of gratitude, let me tell y’all a story.
Two things I’ve missed since the accident are doing braids and wearing earrings. I don’t talk about it but my mom knows this.

Sometime late last year, mommy came into my room all excited about a package that had finally arrived-little gold hoops that gently hook around the ear. We tried many things with no success cos I don’t have ear lobes so if this worked, it would be a big deal. Bruh. We put them on me and they stayed on  like what?! Then we found out we could hook longer earrings unto them too!! I couldn’t believe it. Mommy doesn’t know this but I cried that day after she left my room. She didn’t tell me she was still looking for a way for me to wear earrings. She just knew it’d make me happy.

I just wanna say to my sweet & incredible mom @ijeduruokwuchi (founder of @gateaux.d.ije bakery) for not stopping until she found a way for me to wear earrings again: thank you and I love you so so much?

I AM WEARING EARRINGS GUYS I’ll be posting about this all week so sorry in advance!”

