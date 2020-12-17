Kechi Okwuchi excited as she wears earrings again after losing earlobes in the Sosoliso aircrash 15 years ago (photos)

Singer and America’s Got Talent star, Kechi Okwucho who survived the 2005 Sosoliso plane crash, has shared her excitement as she wears earrings again after losing both earlobes in the plane crash.

Kechi.revealed she had tried different things since the accident but without success as she doesn’t have earlobes. But recently, her mum got gold hoops that gently hooks around the ear and luckily for her, it worked.

Posting beautiful photos of herself wearing earrings on her Instagram page, she wrote