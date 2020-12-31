Lady finds out online her boyfriend had married someone else hours after they spoke on FaceTime –

Odun Eweniyi, the co-founder of PiggyVest, recently took to her Twitter handle to narrate how a girlfriend found out online that her boyfriend had gotten married only hours after they spoke on video call.

According to Eweniyi, the girl who was dating a Yoruba guy did not know that her boyfriend was getting married.

She also revealed that the girl FaceTimed her boyfriend few hours but didn’t know he was getting married that same day.

Odun tweeted: “Someone I know facetimed her boyfriend last Saturday morning.

“He got married that Saturday afternoon. But not to her. She saw the photos yesterday.

“And yes, he’s Yoruba.”