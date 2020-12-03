Lady rants bitterly after spending 14k on transport to a date, says most Nigerian men don’t know how to act

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By OluA

A Nigerian lady identified as @Miss Ezeani has taken to micro-blogging platform, Twitter to bitterly narrate her experience on how she spent 14 thousand naira on transport fare on a date.

According to her, she took an Uber to the date location because the man asked to see her.

She disclosed that she played it cool and acted as an independent woman as she spent 7k to get herself there and another 7k to get herself back home without the man helping in any way.

She lamented that the man didn’t think of how to help her at all as she stressed that most Nigerian men don’t know how to act.

