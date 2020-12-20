TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Take your marriage off social media” – Fan advises…

Davido ignores Cynthia Morgan as she claims he never picked her…

Don’t ever come to Nigeria you snitch – Tems blasts Ugandan…

God brought me to this earth to make people happy – Bobrisky

Mother, Two Daughters Die In Their Ikoyi Home (Photos)

Veteran Actor, Ramsey Nouah turns 50 today

Big Brother Africa Winner Uti Nwachukwu Changes His Look, Dyes…

Nigerian lady reveals why ladies prefer to date ‘bad…

I called Davido but he never responded – Cynthia Morgan…

Lady sparks confusion as she wishes her mum happy 31st birthday

LifestyleSocial Media drama
By OluA

A lady recently took to Twitter to wish her mother a happy 31st birthday but has left Twitter users confused as they do not understand how it could be possible.

Emy George shared multiple photos she took with her mother and she wrote: “My mum just turned @31. Help me wish her a happy birthday.

READ ALSO

iROKOtv Boss, Jason Njoku clocks 40 today as his wife…

Mercy Johnson and husband plan surprise party for daughter…

Twitter users told her she was lying but she insisted she’s telling the truth.

See also: Photo from Samuel Ajibola and Sandra Adanna’s white wedding

“What will I gain if I lie ….. money, house , car what exactly?” she responded.

When told she was seeking attention, she replied: “What am I gaining from you please. I just choose to celebrate my mum is it a crime in Nigeria?”

See more photos

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Take your marriage off social media” – Fan advises Williams Uchemba as he…

Davido ignores Cynthia Morgan as she claims he never picked her call

Don’t ever come to Nigeria you snitch – Tems blasts Ugandan singer,…

God brought me to this earth to make people happy – Bobrisky

Mother, Two Daughters Die In Their Ikoyi Home (Photos)

Veteran Actor, Ramsey Nouah turns 50 today

Big Brother Africa Winner Uti Nwachukwu Changes His Look, Dyes Beard Gold

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Reactions as Regina Daniels says she doesn’t know how to play with babies

Man laments as his woman wants them to have time table for lovemaking

Wizkid, Tems make Barack Obama’s 2020 favourite songs

Lady sparks confusion as she wishes her mum happy 31st birthday

Photo from Samuel Ajibola and Sandra Adanna’s white wedding

Lagos seal off Cubana night club for operating despite ban on night clubs due to…

Mr Eazi hails his parents on their 33rd wedding anniversary

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More