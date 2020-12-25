Lady who hailed her husband for buying one chicken for christmas gets massive donation

Recall that a woman took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal to everyone that her husband had bought her a single chicken for Christmas as she appreciated him for doing so despite working as a security guard for years without receiving salary.

Well, the woman has gone viral and has been receiving donations from Nigerians who hailed her for being a supportive wife.

Among those that supported her was popular singer, Simi, who told the woman that an organization had sent in 200k for a program – A smile for Christmas – which had been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and she had asked the organization that instead of sending the money back if they could approve sending the money to the woman.

Others have also been making donations to her accounts.