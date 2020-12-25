TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Teni dumps her tomboy look as she marks 28th birthday with bone…

Tiwa Savage shares an emotional video of when Teebillz reunited…

Temi Otedola shares rare photos with her siblings as they prepare…

Williams Uchemba falls into depression weeks after his wedding

Actress Chizzy Alichi Celebrates Her Birthday With Stunning…

Toyin Abraham goes on Christmas vacation with family

It does not feel like Christmas yet – Regina Daniels…

“Made in 1995” – BBNaija’s Tacha celebrates 25th…

Watch as Bobrisky sprays cash on Tacha at her 25th birthday party…

Lady who hailed her husband for buying one chicken for christmas gets massive donation

Social Media drama
By OluA

Recall that a woman took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal to everyone that her husband had bought her a single chicken for Christmas as she appreciated him for doing so despite working as a security guard for years without receiving salary.

See also: “My husband is the best husband in the whole universe “ – Lady hails her husband for buying Christmas chicken

Well, the woman has gone viral and has been receiving donations from Nigerians who hailed her for being a supportive wife.

READ ALSO

I broke up with my ex because his family asked me to cook on…

Lady Receives N2 million After She Cried That No One Has…

Among those that supported her was popular singer, Simi, who told the woman that an organization had sent in 200k for a program – A smile for Christmas – which had been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and she had asked the organization that instead of sending the money back if they could approve sending the money to the woman.

See tweet below;

Others have also been making donations to her accounts.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Teni dumps her tomboy look as she marks 28th birthday with bone straight hair…

Tiwa Savage shares an emotional video of when Teebillz reunited with their son…

Temi Otedola shares rare photos with her siblings as they prepare for Christmas

Williams Uchemba falls into depression weeks after his wedding

Actress Chizzy Alichi Celebrates Her Birthday With Stunning Photos

Toyin Abraham goes on Christmas vacation with family

It does not feel like Christmas yet – Regina Daniels laments

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Lady who hailed her husband for buying one chicken for christmas gets massive…

No room for cross-over service in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu warns churches

Christmas: Veteran Fuji singer, Adewale Ayuba shares rare family photo with wife…

Pastors and church workers who attended Shiloh 2020 allegedly down with COVID-19

Fast rising actress, Sonia Ogiri gifts her mum a car for Christmas

‘First time in years going on holiday’ – DJ Cuppy Otedola says…

20 year old Regina Daniels lectures her followers on the meaning of maturity

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More