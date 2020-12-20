Lagos seal off Cubana night club for operating despite ban on night clubs due to COVID19 (photos/videos)

The Lagos State Safety Commission on Saturday night December 19, sealed off CUBANA night club in Ikeja and other facilities for non-compliance of the State Government COVID-19 protocols.

On Friday, December 18, Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, placed a ban on concerts, street parties, and nightclubs as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID19 in the state. Nigeria is currently experiencing a second wave of the pandemic and so the numbers of confirmed cases of the virus have been on the increase.

On Saturday night, a team from the Lagos State Safety Commission led by the Lagos state commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, stormed the Ikeja GRA facility of Cubana grills and shut down the facility for hosting its customers despite the ban on night clubs.

Videos shared online by the Lagos state government shows the nightclub goers being ordered out of the facility.

See more photos and videos below