‘Late JT Tom West did not die in an accident, he was shot on a movie set’ – Afrocandy confesses

14 years after the death of Nollywood talented actor, JT Tom West, movie maker, Afrocandy has made a confession about what led to the actor’s death.

Recall that it was reported that JT Tom West alongside two of his colleagues died in a car accident while returning from a location after shooting late into the night.

According to Afrocandy, contrary to popular belief, Tom west was actually shot and killed on a movie set.

Taking to Instagram to acknowledge Tom’s death anniversary, the 49 year old pornography actress wrote;

“Before I became #AfroCandy I was a Regular Nollywood Actress…..Awww JT Tom West gone but never forgotten! I did this movie ‘Ghetto Crime’ with him before I Migrated to the United States, I also Executively Produced this movie but Never got that Credit, this scratched up Tape was given to me by the other producer when I visited in 2014.. So I remember the day he died my boy called me from Nigeria to tell me there was an accident on set he was shot with a Loaded gun by mistake but they alleged that he had a car crash to cover up the Set accident, very sad Nigeria has no Justice but someone’s got to pay for their sins! Keep Resting JT”