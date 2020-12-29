TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

You’ve been hating him for 10yrs, don’t take it into the new year…

I will end anyone who goes near my 14-year-old daughter –…

American man reacts to the number of courses Nigerian students…

Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke and wife cause stir on social media…

‘I am tired’ – Actor, Mofe Duncan cries out of…

Actress, Toyin Abraham pens down appreciative message to her…

Actor, Patrick Doyle reveals the unknown about Rita Dominic and…

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly won ‘Player of the Year’…

Nigerian Crossdresser Jay Bugatti Breaks Internet As He Shows Off…

Lawyer considers leaving his profession after he made N10k a day as a Taxi Driver (Photo)

Social Media drama
By OluA

A Nigerian lawyer identified as @AlamsKabuk has taken to his Twitter handle to reveal that he is considering leaving his law profession after he made N10,000 in a day from working as a taxi driver.

According to him, the profitability of the driving job is making him consider leaving his lawyer profession to become a proper driver.

See also: Daddy duties — Actor, Jim Iyke goes shopping for ‘boys’ (Photos)

See his tweet below:

“So, I went out to find urgent 2k doing taxi again today. My target was 10k and I made it. This is roughly 9k. I used 1k to buy 2 sticks of suya and 1 bullet to use and calm down… Be like say I go soon leave lawyer work o.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

You’ve been hating him for 10yrs, don’t take it into the new year –…

I will end anyone who goes near my 14-year-old daughter – Bolanle Ninalowo…

American man reacts to the number of courses Nigerian students take each…

Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke and wife cause stir on social media over ‘worldly’…

‘I am tired’ – Actor, Mofe Duncan cries out of frustration

Actress, Toyin Abraham pens down appreciative message to her husband

Actor, Patrick Doyle reveals the unknown about Rita Dominic and her husband to…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Gedoni & Khafi got married, if Shiloh does not work for you, try BBNaija –…

‘Bobrisky is one of the nicest women’ – BBNaija Tacha says

Lawyer considers leaving his profession after he made N10k a day as a Taxi…

Daddy duties — Actor, Jim Iyke goes shopping for ‘boys’ (Photos)

“My husband, MC Fish has been wearing my shoes for me since 2017”…

Cubana Chief Priest dragged ruthlessly for saying the entire Nigerian music…

Nollywood Actor Akah Nnani and wife, Claire set to become parents

Leave a Reply