Lawyer considers leaving his profession after he made N10k a day as a Taxi Driver (Photo)

A Nigerian lawyer identified as @AlamsKabuk has taken to his Twitter handle to reveal that he is considering leaving his law profession after he made N10,000 in a day from working as a taxi driver.
According to him, the profitability of the driving job is making him consider leaving his lawyer profession to become a proper driver.
See his tweet below:
“So, I went out to find urgent 2k doing taxi again today. My target was 10k and I made it. This is roughly 9k. I used 1k to buy 2 sticks of suya and 1 bullet to use and calm down… Be like say I go soon leave lawyer work o.”
