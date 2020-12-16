Laycon finally receives keys to house he won on BBNaija (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By OluA

BBNaija Lockdown winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshe popularly known as Laycon has finally received the keys to the house he won on the show.

The rapper was on Wednesday December 16, presented with the keys to the house which is part of his winnings on the BBNaija reality TV show courtesy of Revolution Plus property.

Recall that Laycon was announced winner of the reality TV show on 27th September 2020, which came with prizes amounting to N85 Million.

The prizes included, N30 million naira cash price, an Innoson Vehicle SUV, Dubai Trip for two, trip to watch the UEFA Champions League Final, One year supply of Indomie noodles and Pepsi and a two bed-room apartment.

