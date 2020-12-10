Lucy drops hints on what happens on BBNaija’s WhatsApp group

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020Social Media drama
By OluA
bbnaija-lucy-escapes-eviction

Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate, Lucy Edet has hinted on what is usually discussed on their WhatsApp group.

Recall that second runner up, Nengi disclosed that she refused to join the former housemates WhatsApp group because she does not want to disturb her peace of mind if she ends up finding herself in a group of people she does not flow with.

See also: MOBO Awards 2020: Burna Boy wins Best International Act (Full List)

BBNaija’s Laycon remembers dad 3 years after death

Naira Marley, Rahama Sadau, Laycon, Hushpuppi others top…

According to Lucy, the said WhatsApp group does not even function until there’s either a party or it has to do with money.

“I wonder what group chat y’all are talking about! The one that’s dormant for weeks on end till money or turn up is being mentioned!!? Or another one? Lol.” She said.

