“Making MD repeat herself attracts fine” – checkout shocking rules set by Nigerian company (photo)

A lot of people have been left surprised by the shocking rules and fines lined up by a company for their staffs.

One of the rules is that employers would get fined for making the Managing Director repeat herself.

Twitter user, @iamurbanaira, took to the platform that he once got a job of N100,000 monthly but didn’t take it up cause of the stringent rules set by the company.

The fines set by the company for flouting any of the rules ranged from N3,000 to N10,000, with many left shocked with the rule which fined staffs for making the Managing Director repeat herself.

See the company rules below;

KINDLY NOTE THE FOLLOWING 2019 RULES:

1. FORGETTING ANY OF YOUR DAILY DUTIES WILL ATTRACT A DEDUCTION OF N5,000

2. NOT CLOCKING IN EACH MORNING/LOGGING OUT IN THE EVENING ATTRACTS A DEDUCTION OF N3,000 PER DAY

3. ASSUMPTION OF TASKS WILL ATTRACT A DEDUCTION OF N3, 000 (e.g. Don’t say “I thought”)

4. DELAY OF PERSOANAL FILE DOCUMENTS ATTRACTS A DEDUCTION OF N5, 000 (HIRED EMPLOYEES ONLY)

5. NOT WEARING YOUR COMPLETE UNIFORM ATTRACTS A DEDUCTION OF N5, 000 (FOOTWEAR INCLUDED)

6. DIRTY UNIFORM/POOR HYGIENE ATTRACTS A DEDUCTION OF N3, 000 (BUY DEODRANT/KEEP HAIR GROOMED)

7. DAMAGE/LOSS OF COMPANY ITEMS WILL ATTRACT A DEDUCTION OF N2, 000 PER ITEM

8. MAKING THE MANAGING DIRECTOR REPEAT HERSELF ATTRACTS A DEDUCTION OF N5, 000

9. FAILURE TO PROVIDE FEEDBACK WILL ATTRACT A DEDUCTION OF N5 000

10. NOT SEEKING APPORVAL OF ANY ACTION WHATSOEVER WILL ATTRACT A DEDUCTION OF N10, 000

11. NOT INFORMING HEAD OFFICE OF ANY SITE HAPPENINGS WHATSOEVER WILL ATTRACT A DEDUCTION OF N10, 000

12. FAILURE TO REQUEST FOR WHATSOEVER ON TIME WILL ATTRACT A DEDUCTION OF N3, 000

13. FAILURE TO REMIND HEAD OFFICE OF ANY REQUEST WILL ATTRACT A DEDUCTION OF N3, 000