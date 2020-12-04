Malivelihood gifts his wife Deola Smart a Porsche Cayenne at their traditional wedding (photos/Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By San

Luxury designer, Michael Awujoola aka Malivelihood, gifted his wife, Deola Smart, a Porsche Cayenne, at their traditional wedding which held in Abuja, today December 4. Their white wedding holds today, December 5.

 

In the same vein, Popular TV host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu has swept his wife, Cynthia off her feet with the multi-million Naira birthday present he got for her.

In the video which is already going viral on social media, the 38 year old was seen leading his wife to an hotel room to give her the surprise birthday gift.

Cynthia who clocked 30 few days ago was seen excitedly opening the wrapped box of the Hermes bag she got from her husband and also a stylish Cartier bracelet gift to accompany it.

Watch Video here;TV host, Ebuka sweeps his wife, Cynthia off her feet as her gifts he a multi-million Naira birthday

