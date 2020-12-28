Man and his friends storm pastor’s house, demand for the car his wife gave him

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By OluA

A Nigerian man and his four friends stormed a pastors house to demand for the car his wife gave him.

The report which was shared by Ziggy on Twitter happened in Abuja.

According to the reports, in the space of two years, the wife of the unidentified man had given the two cars her husband bought for her to her pastor.

The man could not bear loosing the second car to the pastor. He took his friends with him to meet the pastor to demand for the car.

Read the story below;

“My uncle and his friends went to collect the car their friend’s wife gave to her pastor…

The 2nd one….in 2 years.”

“Husband came to complain that he bought her a car last December, she gave the car to the pastor.
He now bought her another one last month, she gave to the same pastor 3 weeks ago.

Omo the husband cry come o”

“Dem reach pastor house. 5 grown men.
Uncle: do u know Mrs X
Pastor: aaah sister X. A very lovely sister. Is she okay?
Uncle: where is the key to the car she gave to u?
Pastor: I’m sorry?
Friend: we will start to beat you here now and shout like it’s you that’s killing us.”

“Pastor: *gives them key because he didn’t come to die but live to declare the glory of God*
Uncle: anytime she gives u anything again, come and confirm from us before accepting it if not this ur church we will Scatter it in this Abuja.
Pastor: no problem sir”

