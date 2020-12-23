Man buys pregnant hawker’s entire goods, gifts her Christmas hamper (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By San

A heartwarming video has surfaced online capturing the moment a generous man helped a pregnant hawker in the spirit of Christmas.

The man bought all the garden eggs she was selling and and also gifted her Christmas hamper.

In the video which is trending on social media, the man parked his car by the road side with some people believed to be his staff and he told the woman that he wants to buy her garden eggs.

He took the tray and put it in his boot, after which he presented her with a gift hamper containing edible items.

Then he collected an envelope with N20,000 cash inside and gave the pregnant woman, who was delighted and grateful as she knelt down in thanks.

Watch the video:

