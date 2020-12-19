Man finds cockroach in his food after patronizing expensive restaurant (Photos)

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to share photos of cockroach he found in the meal he bought from a food canteen.

The man identified as mistabolu on Twitter took to the platform to share pictures of the food he had eaten half way before he spotted a dead cockroach in his food.

“I’m done with Nigerian eateries! ULTIMA RESTAURANT gave me roaches to eat FGS!’. he tweeted

READ ALSO: “Stop giving men money” – controversial therapist Blessing Okoro advises women (Video)

See pictures and some reactions from social media users below:

“Abi you don forget money for house and you wan disguise

@aa_moyosore He’ll pay before eating na @Oficial_bossman: W hich canteen does Business like that?