Man laments as his woman wants them to have time table for lovemaking

Love and RelationshipSocial Media drama
By OluA
Photo only used for narration

A man has taken to a popular Nigerian forum to lament on what he is currently facing in his relationship.

He revealed his wife to be wants them to have a time table for lovemaking.

See what he wrote below;

Pals I’m really fade up on my woman, next year supposed to be our marriage introduction, we’ve been together for 5years now. I engaged her last 3month ego. over two years now I’ve been struggling so hard to have sex with her she barely allowed me touch her. she gives allot of excuses during sex, she almost like write down the number of times we have sex in a week. should we have time table for sex?

I can’t have access to her body when I want to, and we’re staying together, I’m not a wood. It’s always one excuse or the other just to avoid sex, she’s really frustrating me, and this is someone I want to get married to in months, and I don’t want to Cheat on her either because I love her and want the best for us. we’re having issues like this now that we are not married what about when we are married. l’m thinking of quitting. she’s 22 while I’m 29, she love sex before ,even more than I do, l’m just surprised at this development for the past 2year now, why is it different now, women do all they can to keep their men to themselves, why is mine pushing me away, from my observation there’s no one or anything distracting her, she just being wicked to me and stubborn, pals I don’t know if there’s another option, I wanted to quit or give her a competition by bringing in another woman if that will make her sit up, I’m just fade up.

