TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke and wife cause stir on social media…

Actor, Patrick Doyle reveals the unknown about Rita Dominic and…

Reactions as Mercy Aigbe reveals her real age

Drama At Wedding As Bride’s Wig Falls Off After Groom Agressively…

Singer, Chike searches for mystery lady who danced with him…

Genevieve Nnaji wows fans with her amazing dancing skills (Video)

Toyin Abraham allegedly pregnant with her second child

BBNaija: PriDo shippers excited as Dorathy meets Prince’s…

Davido’s brother, Wale and lawyer, Prince spotted partying…

Man seeks help on how to reverse the curses placed on his head from multiple relationships

Social Media drama
By OluA

A Nigerian man has taken to a popular forum in the country to seek help on how to reverse curses placed on his head from multiple relationships.

According to him, he used to be a playboy and has broken the hearts of over 500 girls.

See also: 9ice, his Wife, Olasunkanmi and daughter on vacation in Dubai (Photo)

READ ALSO

That a person is married, doesn’t mean some people…

Bottled water sold for N3000 – Nigerian man cries out…

See his narration below;

“Please, I need help.

I used to be a playboy, doing it for fun not knowing the consequences of my actions.

I have had countless heart broken, over 500 ladies. Promised and failed and disappointed many women although I never promised anyone marriage but always tricked them with a lovely relationship.

Now everything in my life seems backwards. Some girls have threatened to curse me in the past.

Now no money to even buy soap unlike before where I make over 700k monthly.

How can I set myself free and move forward in life?”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke and wife cause stir on social media over ‘worldly’…

Actor, Patrick Doyle reveals the unknown about Rita Dominic and her husband to…

Reactions as Mercy Aigbe reveals her real age

Drama At Wedding As Bride’s Wig Falls Off After Groom Agressively Kisses Her

Singer, Chike searches for mystery lady who danced with him during a show

Genevieve Nnaji wows fans with her amazing dancing skills (Video)

Toyin Abraham allegedly pregnant with her second child

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Man seeks help on how to reverse the curses placed on his head from multiple…

9ice, his Wife, Olasunkanmi and daughter on vacation in Dubai (Photo)

That a person is married, doesn’t mean some people won’t still find…

‘God did not put me to shame’ – Mercy Johnson says as her…

It is not a sin to date broke men – Actress Didi Ekanem gives ladies…

Stop committing sin on an empty bank account – Princess Shyngle advises…

Ayinla Omowura’s lead drummer Adewole Onilu-Ola dies at 97

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More