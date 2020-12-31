Man seeks help on how to reverse the curses placed on his head from multiple relationships

A Nigerian man has taken to a popular forum in the country to seek help on how to reverse curses placed on his head from multiple relationships.

According to him, he used to be a playboy and has broken the hearts of over 500 girls.

See his narration below;

“Please, I need help.

I used to be a playboy, doing it for fun not knowing the consequences of my actions.

I have had countless heart broken, over 500 ladies. Promised and failed and disappointed many women although I never promised anyone marriage but always tricked them with a lovely relationship.

Now everything in my life seems backwards. Some girls have threatened to curse me in the past.

Now no money to even buy soap unlike before where I make over 700k monthly.

How can I set myself free and move forward in life?”