Man takes his aged grandmom out on Christmas Day (Photos)

Entertainment
By San

A Nigerian man surprised his grandmother on Christmas Day as he took her out for lunch. According to photos making the rounds on social media, the unidentified man was pictured feeding his aged grandmom in a restaurant.

The photos were shared by a social media user, identified as Hotbillz on Twitter. She wrote:

I saw this and I loved it. he carried his grandmother out for Christmas flexing..

See the photos below:

This is a good gesture if we take away the fact that the young man put his grandmom who is more susceptible to covid-19 in harm’s way. Nigerians however, heaped praises on the man. See reactions on the tweet below:
