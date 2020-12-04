Man wails after paying N10,650 for an hotel with complimentary breakfast

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to lament over the poor meal he was served in a guest house he lodged in in Ibadan, Oyo state.

The twitter user with handle @Misterbelut took to the micro blogging platform to complain about the beans and yam with sachet water.

According to him, he arrived in the state capital on Thursday, December 3, and decided to lodge in the guest house, which costs N10k per night.

However, he was stunned when he was given poorly served beans and yam for breakfast.

He tweeted,

“So I went to Ibadan yesterday and lodged in one hotel like that, I paid 10k and 650 for vat for the night, so this morning they brought me breakfast. I don die Crying face.”