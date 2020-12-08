TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“My wife’s wedding dress was made of diamonds from 6…

I got married to my wife when I had no job, she didn’t…

Young Street Beggar Bursts Into Tears After Approaching Woman Who…

‘You complete my being’ – Regina Daniels sends birthday…

Nkechi Blessing shares before and after weight loss Photos

You’re the real MVP – Eniola Badmus hails men dating chubby…

“If Adekunle Gold catch you” – Video of Simi & a…

‘Why i refused to be added to BBNaija ex housemates…

Watch the priceless moment Mercy Aigbe reunited with her…

‘Marriage is not a big deal’ – BBNaija disqualified housemate, Tacha

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe
BBNaija Disqualified housemate of Big Brother Naija “Pepper Dem” season, Natacha Akide popularly known as Tacha has disclosed in a video she shared on her social media platform that votes do not count when it comes to voting for a housemate to win Big Brother Naija. According to the controversial influencer, lots of people have been sending her messages to support and vote for their favourite. Tacha who is obviously tired of the messages, had to come out and address the issue. In the video, Tacha mentioned that votes do not count and Nigerians never learn from past occurrences. “Wait a minute you guys. Why’s everybody texting me vote for this person, vote for that person like your votes count. Nigerians y’all never learn. Does your vote count? Does it? So please let me be”, she warned.

Big Brother Naija disqualified housemate, Tacha took to Instagram to air her opinion on Marriage.

According to the brand Influencer, Marriage is overrated and it should not be seen as a do or die affair.

Tacha however urged women to stop seeing marriage as a priority.

READ ALSO

‘Why i refused to be added to BBNaija ex housemates…

I’ve become selfish – Asa speaks on why she’s yet to marry…

In her words;

”Stop pushing the narrative that women need this marriage thing more. It’s not a big deal. And I hate that fact we’ve been brainwashed over time. Marriage isn’t /shouldn’t be a priority. It is not a do/die Affair! Y’all just stop attaching this much important to the union. It is rings and 2adults. It is not a priority. The lame-ass mentality needs to stop. Yall there so much more to this life than 2rings and 2 adults. I beg you! If it isn’t working leave.”

Via Gistreel
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“My wife’s wedding dress was made of diamonds from 6…

I got married to my wife when I had no job, she didn’t frustrate me…

Young Street Beggar Bursts Into Tears After Approaching Woman Who Is On Oxygen…

‘You complete my being’ – Regina Daniels sends birthday message to her…

Nkechi Blessing shares before and after weight loss Photos

You’re the real MVP – Eniola Badmus hails men dating chubby ladies

“If Adekunle Gold catch you” – Video of Simi & a teenage boy in bed…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

‘Marriage is not a big deal’ – BBNaija disqualified housemate,…

Actress, Ronke Odusanya reacts to allegations of wrecking her baby daddy…

Apostle Suleman Reveals What He Did After A Member Of His Church Gifted Him A…

My business has been sold out since I told my story – Burna Boy’s…

“Dey Do Brown Sugar, You Go Soon Reach Menopause” – Fan Mocks Ini Edo

“You look pregnant” – Fan reacts to Bobrisky’s recent photos – watch Video

Young Street Beggar Bursts Into Tears After Approaching Woman Who Is On Oxygen…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More