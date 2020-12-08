‘Marriage is not a big deal’ – BBNaija disqualified housemate, Tacha

Big Brother Naija disqualified housemate, Tacha took to Instagram to air her opinion on Marriage.

According to the brand Influencer, Marriage is overrated and it should not be seen as a do or die affair.

Tacha however urged women to stop seeing marriage as a priority.

In her words;

”Stop pushing the narrative that women need this marriage thing more. It’s not a big deal. And I hate that fact we’ve been brainwashed over time. Marriage isn’t /shouldn’t be a priority. It is not a do/die Affair! Y’all just stop attaching this much important to the union. It is rings and 2adults. It is not a priority. The lame-ass mentality needs to stop. Yall there so much more to this life than 2rings and 2 adults. I beg you! If it isn’t working leave.”