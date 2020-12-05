TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man Gets Married To His Beautiful Doll After Months Of Dating…

RMD recounts how Nengi was shy but brought so much warmth in the…

Hilarious Video of bride teasing her husband with cake and drinks…

Nengi And Erica’s Fans Drag Themselves To The Gutters As…

Regina Daniels’ Fans Protest Against Ned Nwoko Marrying Another…

TV host, Ebuka sweeps his wife, Cynthia off her feet as her gifts…

Bobrisky flaunts 18 karat gold jewelries he bought after lover…

Davido features RMD, Nengi in new musical video for Jowo

My wife is more beautiful than Genevieve Nnaji – Reno…

‘Marry a wife that prays for you, not the one checking your phone’ – Malivelihood advises

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By OluA

Prior to his marriage to Deola Smart which look place today at the National Ecumenical Center in Abuja, Luxury designer, Malivelihood has issued advice to men..

He took to his Instagram page on Saturday morning to advise men on the type of woman they should get married to.

See also: ‘Awards don’t mean anything to me anymore’ – Rapper, Vector reacts to Headies nomination list

READ ALSO

My wife is more beautiful than Genevieve Nnaji – Reno…

Malivelihood gifts his wife Deola Smart a Porsche Cayenne at…

He wrote on his Instastory:

“Marry a wife that will secretly lay her hands on that your coconut head & pray for you while you sleep, not the one that will be checking your phone.”

Recall that Malivelihood was in the news yesterday after he gifted his wife to be a car.

Malivelihood gifts his wife Deola Smart a Porsche Cayenne at their traditional wedding (photos/Video)

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man Gets Married To His Beautiful Doll After Months Of Dating (Video)

RMD recounts how Nengi was shy but brought so much warmth in the ‘Jowo’ video…

Hilarious Video of bride teasing her husband with cake and drinks – See…

Nengi And Erica’s Fans Drag Themselves To The Gutters As Nengi Features In…

Regina Daniels’ Fans Protest Against Ned Nwoko Marrying Another Wife (Video)

TV host, Ebuka sweeps his wife, Cynthia off her feet as her gifts he a…

Bobrisky flaunts 18 karat gold jewelries he bought after lover gave him N15…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

‘Marry a wife that prays for you, not the one checking your phone’…

‘Awards don’t mean anything to me anymore’ – Rapper, Vector…

Check out Simi’s unexpected response to fan who says she is supposed to be…

Actress, Jackie Appiah shares adorable photos on her birthday today

Actress, Toyin Abraham finally unveils her son Ire’s identity

Miley Cyrus leaves fans divided about a topless photo of her

I’m proud of the woman you’ve become – Tacha celebrates sister on her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More