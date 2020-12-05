‘Marry a wife that prays for you, not the one checking your phone’ – Malivelihood advises

Prior to his marriage to Deola Smart which look place today at the National Ecumenical Center in Abuja, Luxury designer, Malivelihood has issued advice to men..

He took to his Instagram page on Saturday morning to advise men on the type of woman they should get married to.

He wrote on his Instastory:

“Marry a wife that will secretly lay her hands on that your coconut head & pray for you while you sleep, not the one that will be checking your phone.”

Recall that Malivelihood was in the news yesterday after he gifted his wife to be a car.

Malivelihood gifts his wife Deola Smart a Porsche Cayenne at their traditional wedding (photos/Video)