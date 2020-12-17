TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Laycon finally receives keys to house he won on BBNaija (Video)

Couple look unhappy as friends spray them with mint N10 notes on…

Nollywood actress, Sikiratu Sindodo eulogizes only child on her…

Actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina sheds uncontrollable tears after her…

My husband of 16 years hasn’t slept with me in 10 years…

Former Nollywood actress, Regina Askia celebrates 53rd birthday…

Comedian, Crazeclown, and his fiancee, Jojo, expecting their…

Zahra Buhari-Indimi celebrates 4th wedding anniversary with…

Williams Uchemba and his wife, Brunella Oscar, on honeymoon…

MC Oluomo’s daughter bags degree in Nursing from Georgia Southern University, America

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerian socialite Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya  popularly referred to as MC Oluomo took to Instagram to congratulate his daughter Nofisat on her graduation as a Nurse from Georgia Southern University, America.

According to Oluomo who is currently the chairman of the Lagos chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), he is proud of his daughter. He also used the opportunity to announce that his daughter already has a job before graduation.

Sharing a photo of the celebrant, MC Oluomo wrote;

READ ALSO

Never postpone whatever you’ve in mind to do for your…

NURTW boss, MC Olumo shows off his wife’s newly completed…

“A hearty congratulations to my darling daughter Nofisat Ayinke Akinsanya. Who just bagged BSN in Nursing from Georgia Southern University. I’m so proud of you. You’ll continue to accomplish many more success. Allah has provided my beautiful daughter with a job even before graduation. May Almighty Allah continue to path her way. Congratulations once again.”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Laycon finally receives keys to house he won on BBNaija (Video)

Couple look unhappy as friends spray them with mint N10 notes on wedding day…

Nollywood actress, Sikiratu Sindodo eulogizes only child on her birthday

Actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina sheds uncontrollable tears after her colleague, Funke…

My husband of 16 years hasn’t slept with me in 10 years – Wife cries…

Former Nollywood actress, Regina Askia celebrates 53rd birthday in style…

Comedian, Crazeclown, and his fiancee, Jojo, expecting their first child…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“I am here for you forever” – Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim…

‘Why you should save money for January’ – Paul of Psquare…

Nigerians Disappointed As B’Haram Releases Video Of Kankara Boys Pleading…

Regina Daniels congratulates brother on graduation

‘Most people learnt how to commit suicide from movies’ –…

“You are my passion” Banky W and Adesua get playful on social media…

Williams Uchemba and his wife, Brunella Oscar, on honeymoon (Photos)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More