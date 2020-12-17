MC Oluomo’s daughter bags degree in Nursing from Georgia Southern University, America

Nigerian socialite Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya popularly referred to as MC Oluomo took to Instagram to congratulate his daughter Nofisat on her graduation as a Nurse from Georgia Southern University, America.

According to Oluomo who is currently the chairman of the Lagos chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), he is proud of his daughter. He also used the opportunity to announce that his daughter already has a job before graduation.

Sharing a photo of the celebrant, MC Oluomo wrote;

“A hearty congratulations to my darling daughter Nofisat Ayinke Akinsanya. Who just bagged BSN in Nursing from Georgia Southern University. I’m so proud of you. You’ll continue to accomplish many more success. Allah has provided my beautiful daughter with a job even before graduation. May Almighty Allah continue to path her way. Congratulations once again.”