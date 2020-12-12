Meet Bobrisky’s Lookalike Elder Sister Who Is A Lace Merchant In Lagos Island (Photos)

Bobrisky is one of the Nigerian celebrities who hardly show off his family members. Aside from his father, very little is known about his siblings and other family members.

According to findings from numerous media outlets, the controversial crossdresser has an elder sister who is a lace merchant in Lagos. Not much details about her is out there yet. See some photos of Bobrisky’s sister below

READ ALSO: Billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola rocks ‘safety pin’ earrings reportedly worth 120k in new photos

In other news, Bobrisky took to his official Instagram page to brag to his followers as he showed off his shoe collection. According to the male barbie, he is one of the most paid girls in Nigeria.

Bobrisky went on to tell all the women in Nigeria to give up as he has taken over their gender. He also shared a video of himself twerking with his shoe closet visible for all to see. Bobrisky also showed video his car, a Bentley as he showed off the interior.

Watch videos below;