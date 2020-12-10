MOBO Awards 2020: Burna Boy wins Best International Act (Full List)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Burna boy-twice-as-tall

The 2020 MOBO Awards went down last night even though it was a virtual event it trended.

Nigerian singers, Burna Boy and Wizkid won the Best International Act and Best African Act respectively.

See the full list of winners below;

Best male act – Headie One

Best female act – Mahalia

Album of the year – Crabs in a Bucket, Nines

Song of the year – Don’t Rush, Young T & Bugsey featuring Headie One

Best newcomer – Aitch

Video of the year – Lupita, NSG

Best R&B/soul act – Mahalia

Best hip hop act – Nines

Best grime act – JME

Best international act – Burna Boy

Best performance in a TV show/film – Micheal Ward as Marco, Blue Story

Best media personality – Chunkz

Best album 2017-2019 – Ella Mai, Ella Mai

Best African act – Wizkid

Best reggae act – Buju Banton

Best gospel act – Calledout Music

Best jazz act – Ego Ella May

Best producer – Jae 5

Inspiration award – Sir Steve McQueen

