MOBO Awards 2020: Burna Boy wins Best International Act (Full List)

The 2020 MOBO Awards went down last night even though it was a virtual event it trended.
Nigerian singers, Burna Boy and Wizkid won the Best International Act and Best African Act respectively.
See also:Wizkid wins Best African Act at the 2020 MOBO Awards
See the full list of winners below;
Best male act – Headie One
Best female act – Mahalia
Album of the year – Crabs in a Bucket, Nines
Song of the year – Don’t Rush, Young T & Bugsey featuring Headie One
Best newcomer – Aitch
Video of the year – Lupita, NSG
Best R&B/soul act – Mahalia
Best hip hop act – Nines
Best grime act – JME
Best international act – Burna Boy
Best performance in a TV show/film – Micheal Ward as Marco, Blue Story
Best media personality – Chunkz
Best album 2017-2019 – Ella Mai, Ella Mai
Best African act – Wizkid
Best reggae act – Buju Banton
Best gospel act – Calledout Music
Best jazz act – Ego Ella May
Best producer – Jae 5
Inspiration award – Sir Steve McQueen
