‘Most people learnt how to commit suicide from movies’ – Nollywood actor, Jigan

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actor,  Abimbola Kazeem popularly known as Jigan Baba Oja took to twitter to talk about the negative impact movies have on the society.

According to Jigan, most people learnt how to commit suicide from the movies they have watched.  Condemning movie directors, Jigan mentioned that they are to be blamed for including such scenes inside movies.

Jigan however came to a conclusion that such scenes should not be inside movies because of the negativity it comes with it.

“A lot of movie directors has directly or indirectly thought the viewers on how to take their lives by committing suicide, either by hanging to a ceiling fan or using drugs, this particular scenes should never be in a movie !!! Come and defend it please”

Via Twitter
