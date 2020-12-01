Mother of Jenifa’s Diary actress, ‘Adaku’ finds love again, remarries at 56 (Photos)

The mother of media personality and actress, Omotunde Adebowale popularly known as Lolo 1 or Adaku has found love again at the age of 56.
Lolo made this known via her Instagram page as she shared a lovely picture of her mom and her husband.
She also told the story of how her mum refused to re-marry after her father’s death just to take care of herself and siblings.
“This made my day so if you want the impossible God knows how to do it @stylespotbeautyplace My mama is married�����,” she wrote on Tuesday.
“We’re currently blocking ibadan roads cos my mom is getting married to the love of her life at 56yrs� My dad died a very long time ago but my mum refuse to get married cos she wanted to take care of us.”
