Mother of Jenifa’s Diary actress, ‘Adaku’ finds love again, remarries at 56 (Photos)

Love and RelationshipNollywood
By OluA

The mother of media personality and actress, Omotunde Adebowale popularly known as Lolo 1 or Adaku has found love again at the age of 56.

Lolo made this known via her Instagram page as she shared a lovely picture of her mom and her husband.

She also told the story of how her mum refused to re-marry after her father’s death just to take care of herself and siblings.

“This made my day so if you want the impossible God knows how to do it @stylespotbeautyplace My mama is married�����,” she wrote on Tuesday.

“We’re currently blocking ibadan roads cos my mom is getting married to the love of her life at 56yrs� My dad died a very long time ago but my mum refuse to get married cos she wanted to take care of us.”

