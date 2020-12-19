Mother, Two Daughters Die In Their Ikoyi Home (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By San

A Nigerian woman identified as Ijeoma Idaresit and her daughters, a toddler and a baby have met their unfortunate demise in their Parkview, Ikoyi residence after the place was reportedly gutted by fire.

Olatoun Gabi-Williams, a friend of the late doctor took to social media to pay the last post the memory of her fallen friend.

She wrote, “On Saturday, December 12, 2020, we lost a dearly loved one, Ijeoma Idaresit née Ejekam, our African Book Group librarian and cherished friend to all of us.

“The tragic death of Ijeoma, fondly known as Ije, occurred at her Park View residence when due to an electrical fault, a fire started, quickly consuming the entire building with Ije and her two beautiful daughters – a toddler and a baby – indoors, upstairs. The fire brigade showed up 20 minutes too late: by the time they managed to get upstairs to rescue the young family, it was too late.”

