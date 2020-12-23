Mr Eazi cries out after he was robbed in Ghana

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

Nigerian singer and songwriter Oluwatosin Ajibade better known as Mr Eazi, has taken to social media to cry out about how he was robbed in Ghana.

Mr Eazi took to social media to reach out to popular Ghanaian musicians to help him find his laptop and iPhone after he was robbed in Accra.

He revealed he was robbed of his laptop in Accra, as he called on the likes of Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, and Stonebwoy to help him recover the stolen property.

He wrote;

“Abeg If Anybody see my laptop for Accra make e halla me! I go give am some cool £. Lmao but on a real anybody wey find am I promise I go do u well. If u open my laptop you go see this artwork for the place wey u for enter password. #FindMrEaziLaptop. Be like I go go tiptoe lane go beg the boys for there!! I sure sey dem be go listen me! Me sef I be hustler one time lol.”

