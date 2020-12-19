TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Take your marriage off social media” – Fan advises…

Slay Queen who threatened to rape Omah Lay apologizes (Video)

Patience Ozokwor Pens Down Lovely Message For Her Lookalike…

Don’t ever come to Nigeria you snitch – Tems blasts Ugandan…

Jude and Paul Okoye’s wives ignore family feud, commiserates with…

God brought me to this earth to make people happy – Bobrisky

Davido reacts after Cynthia Morgan accused him of ignoring her…

Veteran Actor, Ramsey Nouah turns 50 today

I called Davido but he never responded – Cynthia Morgan…

Mr Eazi hails his parents on their 33rd wedding anniversary

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By OluA

Nigerian afropop singer and songwriter Mr Eazi has taken to social media to hail his parents as they celebrate their 33rd wedding anniversary today, December 19.

Eazi took to social media to share a beautiful throwback picture of his father and mother when they got married  as he gushed about how cute his father had always been.

READ ALSO

Zahra Buhari-Indimi celebrates 4th wedding anniversary with…

Mr Eazi reveals plan to sell shares on his songs to fans…

It was a lovely picture to behold and his parents must be proud of him.

See also: Nigerian lady reveals why ladies prefer to date ‘bad boys’ rather than ‘good boys’

He went on to thank them for what they’ve done for him ever since they welcomed him to their world as he wished them nothing but the best in the new milestone they’ve attained.

See his post below:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Take your marriage off social media” – Fan advises Williams Uchemba as he…

Slay Queen who threatened to rape Omah Lay apologizes (Video)

Patience Ozokwor Pens Down Lovely Message For Her Lookalike Daughter On Her…

Don’t ever come to Nigeria you snitch – Tems blasts Ugandan singer,…

Jude and Paul Okoye’s wives ignore family feud, commiserates with Lola Omotayo…

God brought me to this earth to make people happy – Bobrisky

Davido reacts after Cynthia Morgan accused him of ignoring her calls

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Mr Eazi hails his parents on their 33rd wedding anniversary

Nigerian lady reveals why ladies prefer to date ‘bad boys’ rather…

Peter Okoye consoles his Wife, Lola, with flowers after her father’s death

Christians aren’t supposed to celebrate Christmas — Ifu Ennada

Davido reacts after Cynthia Morgan accused him of ignoring her calls

Man finds cockroach in his food after patronizing expensive restaurant (Photos)

Mother, Two Daughters Die In Their Ikoyi Home (Photos)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More