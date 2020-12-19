Mr Eazi hails his parents on their 33rd wedding anniversary

Nigerian afropop singer and songwriter Mr Eazi has taken to social media to hail his parents as they celebrate their 33rd wedding anniversary today, December 19.

Eazi took to social media to share a beautiful throwback picture of his father and mother when they got married as he gushed about how cute his father had always been.

It was a lovely picture to behold and his parents must be proud of him.

He went on to thank them for what they’ve done for him ever since they welcomed him to their world as he wished them nothing but the best in the new milestone they’ve attained.

See his post below: