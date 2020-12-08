My business has been sold out since I told my story – Burna Boy’s alleged Side Chic boasts

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Burna Boy’s Alleged ex, Jo Pearl has blown hot in new social media posts as she addresses trolls who came at her for revealing the relationship between her and the singer.

Recall that a few days ago, Jo Pearl came out to accuse the artist of dumping her after 2 years of dating. She also disclosed that Burna Boy promised to marry her and give birth to twins together. Some social media users have taken to their pages to slam her for forcing herself on the artist.

The UK-based model revealed that despite the negative feedbacks, her brand has been sold out and she’s doing fine.

"That Girl Sounded Like A Wife You Cannot Present In Public" – Etinosa Idemudia Speaks On Burna Boy's Cheating Scandal

See some of her comments below:

 

 

