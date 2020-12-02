My father beats me anytime I want to leave the house – 25years old banker laments (Photos)

A 25-year-old Nigerian man has taken to social media to lament on how his family has refused to let him move out of the house.

The man identified as Ayo Lex on social media recounted how he was beaten to a pulp by his father and elder brother after he requested to move out of the house to his own apartment. Ayodeji revealed this will be the second occurrence and the first experience was at a mall in Dugbe, Ibadan.

Read his full account below:

My own family brutalized me yesterday night all because i wanted to leave their house to rent my own apartment.

This is the 2nd time. Yesterday night around 9pm i told my parents I’ve decided to leave their home to move to my new apartment and suddenly I was been ordered around like a kid to go back to my room that i can’t leave, mind you I’m 25 years old. My own father started getting aggressive with me and even went to the extent of demanding i release my phone to him, (phone wey i use my own money buy), I refused and then he started hitting me, punching me, slapping me, my elder brother joined him in this act.

I suffered! My mum pleaded they stopped but they continued hurting me, slapping me and doing all sorts of harm to me, I screamed for help but they continued. This is the second time they’ll do such to me. The 1st one happened on February 28, 2019 in the evening at Dugbe Mall Shoprite Ibadan.

See photos of bruises on his body below: