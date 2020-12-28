TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Erica’s mom confesses during a live video of plans to kill Laycon

You’ve been hating him for 10yrs, don’t take it into the new year…

American man reacts to the number of courses Nigerian students…

‘I am tired’ – Actor, Mofe Duncan cries out of…

I will end anyone who goes near my 14-year-old daughter –…

A married woman has no business with single mothers –…

Nigerian rapper, Biglo is dead

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly won ‘Player of the Year’…

My plumber’s body odour is killing me – Ifu Ennanda

My future husband is so lucky and blessed that God saved the best for him — Toke Makinwa brags

Entertainment
By Kafayat
toke-makinwa

Controversial OAP, Toke Makinwa took to her twitter page to brag about how her future husband will be very lucky to marry her.

According to the fashionista, the plans God shared to her about her life is that whoever she gets married to is so lucky and blessed. She added saying her kids are lucky too because God has made her whole again.

“The plans God shared with me about my life…. if you know my husband, tell him Congratulations ahead, he is so lucky and blessed that God saved the best for him, My kids too are extremely lucky because God took the time to mold me, break me, fix me and make me whole again.” she tweeted

READ ALSO

Toke Makinwa defends actress, Lilian Afegbai’s…

Toke Makinwa excited as her chef of 5 years builds his house…

See how some of her fans reacted to Toke’s tweet;

@nnenna_aldo wrote “I like her faith and it keeps her afloat. It’s better to be single than to be married to someone who doesn’t make you happy and keeps disrespecting you”

@timeline.freestyle wrote “Stop saying nonsense aunty.. we both know you have no value beside your preowned pvssy.. and your approaching the wall.. this is just a deperate call for help.. na you know aunty.”

@succy_pat wrote “Ooh soo toke makinwa still intends to get married someday…Wow”

Via Twitter
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Erica’s mom confesses during a live video of plans to kill Laycon

You’ve been hating him for 10yrs, don’t take it into the new year –…

American man reacts to the number of courses Nigerian students take each…

‘I am tired’ – Actor, Mofe Duncan cries out of frustration

I will end anyone who goes near my 14-year-old daughter – Bolanle Ninalowo…

A married woman has no business with single mothers – Actress Etinosa…

Nigerian rapper, Biglo is dead

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Nengi has been 23 since 2013” – Man who attended the same school with…

I will end anyone who goes near my 14-year-old daughter – Bolanle Ninalowo…

My future husband is so lucky and blessed that God saved the best for him —…

Actress, Toyin Abraham pens down appreciative message to her husband

Pastor Adeboye celebrates wedding anniversary of his children (photo)

Watch as actress Uche Jombo’s son, Matthew sings for her on her 41st…

Nollywood actress, Tayo Sobola celebrates her 35th birthday with lovely pictures

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More