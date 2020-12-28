My future husband is so lucky and blessed that God saved the best for him — Toke Makinwa brags

Controversial OAP, Toke Makinwa took to her twitter page to brag about how her future husband will be very lucky to marry her.

According to the fashionista, the plans God shared to her about her life is that whoever she gets married to is so lucky and blessed. She added saying her kids are lucky too because God has made her whole again.

“The plans God shared with me about my life…. if you know my husband, tell him Congratulations ahead, he is so lucky and blessed that God saved the best for him, My kids too are extremely lucky because God took the time to mold me, break me, fix me and make me whole again.” she tweeted

See how some of her fans reacted to Toke’s tweet;

@nnenna_aldo wrote “I like her faith and it keeps her afloat. It’s better to be single than to be married to someone who doesn’t make you happy and keeps disrespecting you”

@timeline.freestyle wrote “Stop saying nonsense aunty.. we both know you have no value beside your preowned pvssy.. and your approaching the wall.. this is just a deperate call for help.. na you know aunty.”

@succy_pat wrote “Ooh soo toke makinwa still intends to get married someday…Wow”