TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Teni dumps her tomboy look as she marks 28th birthday with bone…

“Twinning” — Toyin Abraham, stepdaughter Temitope rock…

After years of keeping malice, actresses Bimbo Akintola and…

Williams Uchemba falls into depression weeks after his wedding

Watch as Iyabo Ojo cries as her daughter Priscilla showers her…

Comedian, Craze Clown fights dirty with a troll for saying his…

Temi Otedola shares rare photos with her siblings as they prepare…

BBNaija: Tacha shows off the cow she bought ahead of her 25th…

Actress Chizzy Alichi Celebrates Her Birthday With Stunning…

My heart is aching so badly — Lola Omotayo misses dad a week after death (Photo)

Entertainment
By OluA

Lola Omotayo-Okoye, the wife of singer Peter Okoye has revealed how badly she misses her dad Oladipo Omotayo one week after his death.

The mother of two took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself and her dad on Wednesday.

See also:Flavour Nabania gifts his father a live performance for Christmas (Video)

READ ALSO

Peter Okoye consoles his Wife, Lola, with flowers after her…

Cute throwback photo of Peter Okoye’s wife, Lola with…

She said she tried to be strong but it is tough.

“Today marks exactly a week since you left us my precious papa. Why did you leave me so suddenly? How do I go on without your words of wisdom? Who will guide me?

“I have tried to be strong but it is so tough. I can’t stop the tears and my heart is aching so badly..I miss you so much papa,” she wrote.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Teni dumps her tomboy look as she marks 28th birthday with bone straight hair…

“Twinning” — Toyin Abraham, stepdaughter Temitope rock matching outfits

After years of keeping malice, actresses Bimbo Akintola and Yvonne Jegede…

Williams Uchemba falls into depression weeks after his wedding

Watch as Iyabo Ojo cries as her daughter Priscilla showers her with money during…

Comedian, Craze Clown fights dirty with a troll for saying his unborn child…

Temi Otedola shares rare photos with her siblings as they prepare for Christmas

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

My heart is aching so badly — Lola Omotayo misses dad a week after death (Photo)

Flavour Nabania gifts his father a live performance for Christmas (Video)

BBNaija: Titans gifts Tacha 6M Naira, a delivery bus and 3 dispatch bikes for…

Tiwa Savage shares an emotional video of when Teebillz reunited with their son…

I pray this year be the last year you’ll have to drink Garri – Nigerian…

Food is cheaper this season than same time last year – Lauretta Onochie

DJ Cuppy’s new love interest buys her N8m Hermes Birkin Bag on second date

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More