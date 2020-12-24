TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“My husband is the best husband in the whole universe “ – Lady hails her husband for buying Christmas chicken

Social Media drama
By OluA

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to hail her husband after he bought chicken for the family in celebration of the Christmas festival.

According to the lady identified as Blessing on Twitter, this year is her first Christmas festival as a married woman.

Sharing the photo of herself removing the feathers of the chicken, she wrote;

“My husband is d best husband in d hole universe, he brought dis home dis morning. First Christmas festival as Mrs. My one and only may God prosper ur way and answer all ur silent prayer as u always make me happy. Thank u very much my darling husband”

The lady also slammed those who criticized her for sharing photos of the chicken, as she revealed that her husband is a security official who has not been paid salary since 2016.

