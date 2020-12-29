TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

You’ve been hating him for 10yrs, don’t take it into the new year…

I will end anyone who goes near my 14-year-old daughter –…

American man reacts to the number of courses Nigerian students…

Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke and wife cause stir on social media…

‘I am tired’ – Actor, Mofe Duncan cries out of…

Actor, Patrick Doyle reveals the unknown about Rita Dominic and…

Actress, Toyin Abraham pens down appreciative message to her…

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly won ‘Player of the Year’…

Nigerian Crossdresser Jay Bugatti Breaks Internet As He Shows Off…

“My husband, MC Fish has been wearing my shoes for me since 2017” – Anita Joseph (photo)

Nollywood
By OluA

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has taken to social media to brag about what her husband does for her and this time she took to her Instagram handle to say that her husband, MC Fish has been wearing her shoes for her since she met him in 2017.

Anita Joseph shared a photo of her husband wearing her shoes for her as she stressed that he does it effortlessly not minding who is watching.

See also: Cubana Chief Priest dragged ruthlessly for saying the entire Nigerian music industry will collapse if Davido quits

READ ALSO

“Women Pray for your Husband” – Anita Joseph…

Anita Joseph ‘Mother Hen’ shares super adorable…

she wrote:

“I’m so used to my Husband wearing my shoes for me since 2017 June that I met him.
He does it effortlessly without minding who’s watching “
Now this A TRUE KING”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

You’ve been hating him for 10yrs, don’t take it into the new year –…

I will end anyone who goes near my 14-year-old daughter – Bolanle Ninalowo…

American man reacts to the number of courses Nigerian students take each…

Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke and wife cause stir on social media over ‘worldly’…

‘I am tired’ – Actor, Mofe Duncan cries out of frustration

Actor, Patrick Doyle reveals the unknown about Rita Dominic and her husband to…

Actress, Toyin Abraham pens down appreciative message to her husband

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Ubi Franklin’s 4th babymama, Sandra, pens down appreciation post to him after he…

Gedoni & Khafi got married, if Shiloh does not work for you, try BBNaija –…

‘Bobrisky is one of the nicest women’ – BBNaija Tacha says

Lawyer considers leaving his profession after he made N10k a day as a Taxi…

Daddy duties — Actor, Jim Iyke goes shopping for ‘boys’ (Photos)

“My husband, MC Fish has been wearing my shoes for me since 2017”…

Cubana Chief Priest dragged ruthlessly for saying the entire Nigerian music…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More