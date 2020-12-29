“My husband, MC Fish has been wearing my shoes for me since 2017” – Anita Joseph (photo)

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has taken to social media to brag about what her husband does for her and this time she took to her Instagram handle to say that her husband, MC Fish has been wearing her shoes for her since she met him in 2017.

Anita Joseph shared a photo of her husband wearing her shoes for her as she stressed that he does it effortlessly not minding who is watching.

