TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘She doesn’t look okay’ – Nigerians react to…

I can marry more women if I want and Regina knows that can happen…

My father beats me anytime I want to leave the house –…

Bobrisky shares video of him hugging and lying on a bed with a…

I’ve been dating Burna Boy secretly for 2 years –…

Toyin Abraham, Omoni Oboli, other Nollywood celebrities react as…

Nigerians react as video of Ini Edo getting married surfaces

Osaze Odemwingie calls out Kanu Nwankwo’s wife, Amara for…

Regina Daniels reacts as her mother, Rita Daniels harvests her…

My husband, Ned Nwoko can marry more wives, It has never been a problem – Regina Daniels

Entertainment
By San
Regina Daniels reveals how she has maintained a positive and happy marriage (Photos)

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels as reacted to the viral video of her husband claiming to marry more wives and she can’t do nothing about it.

Recall, the 64-year-old politician revealed that he is from a polygamous background and all his wives were made to understand that fact before agreeing to marry him. He also revealed that he met and married Regina Daniels in three weeks as he does not believe in dating and courting before marriage.

READ ALSO: Breathtaking Photos Of Jo Pearl, The Sierra Leonean Lady Who Accused Burna Boy Of Cheating

READ ALSO

Davido is enjoying – Fans react as Chioma share steamy…

I can marry more women if I want and Regina knows that can…

Watch the video below:

Regina Daniels in what appears as a reaction to the video took to her Twitter account to reveal that she has no problem with her husband’s decision of taking a new wife in the nearest future.

“As a matter of fact, my husband Ned Nwoko can marry more wives. It has never been a problem”. She tweeted

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘She doesn’t look okay’ – Nigerians react to video of Regina…

I can marry more women if I want and Regina knows that can happen – Chief…

My father beats me anytime I want to leave the house – 25years old banker…

Bobrisky shares video of him hugging and lying on a bed with a man named “Niyi”

I’ve been dating Burna Boy secretly for 2 years – Lady says…

Toyin Abraham, Omoni Oboli, other Nollywood celebrities react as Mercy Johnson…

Nigerians react as video of Ini Edo getting married surfaces

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

My husband, Ned Nwoko can marry more wives, It has never been a problem –…

Duncan Mighty fires men whose wives have cars but their moms are still trekking

I’m so glad I made my sweet Mama laugh – Iyabo Ojo says as she…

Highly endowed model, Sanchi and mother cause stir on social media as they rock…

Bobrisky shows off N15million cash gift he claims to have collected from his…

Breathtaking Photos Of Jo Pearl, The Sierra Leonean Lady Who Accused Burna Boy…

Drama as Sugar Mummy reportedly hires thugs to disrupt her younger lover’s…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More