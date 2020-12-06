My parents’ height made me love tall guys –Asa reveals, gives reason

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


International singer and songwriter, Bukola Elemide, popularly known as Asa, has revealed her affection for tall men. The ‘Femi mo’ crooner, in an interview with Ndani TV, stated that she was not happy that her parents were short.

See also: The moment a wedding guest went on his knees after winning Lexus car at luxury designer, Malivelihood’s wedding (video)

She said, “I am crazy for tall guys. They could be dark. If you are dark, be very dark. Then, it takes me time to think, ‘Does he have a brain?’ If my future man is short, if I ever get married, I won’t complain. I do hope he is not short, because my parents were short and I wasn’t happy about that.”

