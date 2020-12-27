My plumber’s body odour is killing me – Ifu Ennanda

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA
'Just like Regina Daniels I’ll end up marrying an old man' -Ifu Ennada

Former BBNaija housemate and reality star, Ifu Ennada has cried out on social media over the body odour of the plumber who comes to her house to work for her.

Ifu Ennada revealed that the odour of this plumber is very offensive as it is strong to the extent that it overtakes the whole house, however, in as much as she hates it and suffering badly because of it, she does not know how to tell him because he is older than her.

According to the former Big Brother Naija housemate, odour is killing her and is crying for help on what to do.

See what she wrote below;

