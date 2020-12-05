TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man Gets Married To His Beautiful Doll After Months Of Dating…

‘I wish he spent more time with us’ – Stella…

Nkechi Blessing and boyfriend, Mike Adeyemi finally settle scores…

Hilarious Video of bride teasing her husband with cake and drinks…

Nengi And Erica’s Fans Drag Themselves To The Gutters As…

RMD recounts how Nengi was shy but brought so much warmth in the…

TV host, Ebuka sweeps his wife, Cynthia off her feet as her gifts…

Davido features RMD, Nengi in new musical video for Jowo

Regina Daniels’ Fans Protest Against Ned Nwoko Marrying Another…

My wife is more beautiful than Genevieve Nnaji – Reno Omokri brags

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By OluA

Former presidential spokes person turned social media commentator, Reno Omokri has bragged about his wife being more beautiful than Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji.

According to Reno Omokri, his wife is fa more beautiful than the actress.

See also: The moment BBNaija’s Tolanibaj and Erica linked up at a salon (Video)

READ ALSO

Duncan Mighty fires men whose wives have cars but their moms…

While wife was in the labour room, husband was busy doing…

It all started after he took to social media to share a photo of himself and the Igbo born thespian. He wrote:

With @GenevieveNnaji on May 27, 2011, before my beards went white due to the stress of being a Presidential spokesman between 2011 and 2015 with an opposition as vicious as the @OfficialAPCNg, that had a liar like Lai Mohammed as their spokesman”

A follower then asked why he truly like Genevieve. “Oga reno tell us say you like Genevieve and she’s your crush we will understand and spare us the sermon of your white beards” The follower asked.

Reno replied; “Dear @enakhim, My wife is by far more beautiful than Genevieve. I am like Abraham. Yes, I may be a pastor. However, I shined my eye well, well, before marrying my beauty queen of a wife.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man Gets Married To His Beautiful Doll After Months Of Dating (Video)

‘I wish he spent more time with us’ – Stella Damasus remembers…

Nkechi Blessing and boyfriend, Mike Adeyemi finally settle scores as they…

Hilarious Video of bride teasing her husband with cake and drinks – See…

Nengi And Erica’s Fans Drag Themselves To The Gutters As Nengi Features In…

RMD recounts how Nengi was shy but brought so much warmth in the ‘Jowo’ video…

TV host, Ebuka sweeps his wife, Cynthia off her feet as her gifts he a…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

My wife is more beautiful than Genevieve Nnaji – Reno Omokri brags

The moment BBNaija’s Tolanibaj and Erica linked up at a salon (Video)

Duncan Mighty accuses wife of infidelity, claims DNA test proves he isn’t…

Man calls out teacher who always flogs, vows never to forgive him

A whole 12-track – DJ Cuppy reacts after being snubbed by Headies awards (Photo)

Malivelihood gifts his wife Deola Smart a Porsche Cayenne at their traditional…

Luxury Jeweler Michael Awujoola aka Malivelihood, to give out Hublot…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More