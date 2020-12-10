TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


N50M worth of prizes up for grabs as Multichoice announces Nigerian Idol S6

EntertainmentNews
By OluA

Barely two weeks after announcing the return of the fan favourite reality singing competition show; Nigerian Idol, MultiChoice Nigeria has revealed that the reward for the eventual winner will be a recording contract with a leading record label and 50 million Naira worth of prizes which include a cash prize and a brand-new car.

This is set to be one of the highest rewards for any singing competition TV series in Nigeria and it is coming just a few months after MultiChoice Nigeria rewarded the winner of the just concluded reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.


Speaking on the prize money, Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said: “Our drive to empower talented Nigerian youth is at the forefront of our decision to return with Nigerian Idol. Nigerians are enormously talented in every sector and over the years, Nigerian music has been one of our greatest exports to the world and you can see how well the world has received Nigerian music.”

Nigerian Idol returns home to Africa Magic with Season 6 to unearth some of the best musical talent the country has to offer. The Idol franchise has over the years produced some of the biggest Nigerian singers such as Timi Dakolo, Mercy Chinwo, and Omawumi who have gone ahead to carve out a niche for themselves in the global music scene.

The online auditions for the new season started on Sunday, 29 November 2020 and will close on Sunday, 13 December 2020. To participate, entrants must be between the age of 16-30, record a 30-second video singing any song and upload the video on africamagic.tv/nigerianidol.

Source: Africamagic website

