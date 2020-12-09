Naira Marley, Rahama Sadau, Laycon, Hushpuppi others top Google searches in Nigeria in 2020

Popular search engine, Google has released the list of top searches on its platform for the year 2020.

US President-elect Joe Biden, Kannywood actress Rahama Sadau, Big Brother Naija 2020 winner Laycon, Naira Marley among others made the list of top searches in Nigeria for 2020.

See the full list of different categories below:

Top trending people (Nigeria)

1.Joe Biden

2.Rema

3.Naira Marley

4.Rahama Sadau

5.Hushpuppi

6.Laycon

7.Kamala Harris

8.Omah Lay

9.Maryam Sanda

10.Kai Havertz

Top 10 trending searches (Nigeria)

1.Coronavirus

2.US election

3.Joe Biden

4.Google Classroom

5.ASUU

6.Zoom Live

7.Rema

8.Naira Marley

9.Rahama Sadua

10. Hushpuppi

Top trending recipes (Nigeria)

1.IndecentStar martini recipe

2.Puff puff recipe

3.Pancake recipe

4.Red velvet cake recipe

5.Meat pie recipe

6.Chin chin recipe

7.Bread recipe

8.Chocolate cake recipe

9.Oha soup recipe

10.Egusi soup recipe

Top trending songs (Nigeria)

1.Davido – Fem

2.Simi – Duduke

3.XXXTentacion – Bad

4.Betty – Butter

5.Rema- Ginger me

6.Rema – Woman

7.Burna Boy – Wonderful

8.Patoranking – Abule

9.Naira Marley – Tesumole

10.Davido ft Nicki Minaj – Holy Ground

Top trending questions (Nigeria)

1.Who is the new president of America?

2.When will school resume in Nigeria?

3.How to make hand sanitiser

4.Who is George Floyd?

5.How to make face mask

6.Who is Joe Biden?

7.Who is Laycon?

8.How to make cake

9.Who is Aisha Yesufu?

10.How to make bread