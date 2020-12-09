TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Young Street Beggar Bursts Into Tears After Approaching Woman Who…

I got married to my wife when I had no job, she didn’t…

“Dey Do Brown Sugar, You Go Soon Reach Menopause” – Fan Mocks Ini…

Watch as Regina Daniels’ mon Rita Daniels and her son show dance…

46-Year-Old American Woman Arrives Nigeria To Marry 23-Year-Old…

“If Adekunle Gold catch you” – Video of Simi & a…

You’re the real MVP – Eniola Badmus hails men dating chubby…

Nkechi Blessing shares before and after weight loss Photos

My business has been sold out since I told my story – Burna…

Naira Marley, Rahama Sadau, Laycon, Hushpuppi others top Google searches in Nigeria in 2020

NewsSocial Media drama
By OluA

Popular search engine, Google has released the list of top searches on its platform for the year 2020.

US President-elect Joe Biden, Kannywood actress Rahama Sadau, Big Brother Naija 2020 winner Laycon, Naira Marley among others made the list of top searches in Nigeria for 2020.

naira-marley

READ ALSO

BBNaija’s Tolanibaj shows off her new apartment…

Wahala for who no like wahala – Checkout what…

See the full list of different categories below:

See also: ‘You have alot to change about your destiny’ – Actress, Eniola fights dirty with a troll who body shamed her

Top trending people (Nigeria)

1.Joe Biden

2.Rema

3.Naira Marley

4.Rahama Sadau

5.Hushpuppi

6.Laycon

7.Kamala Harris

8.Omah Lay

9.Maryam Sanda

10.Kai Havertz

Top 10 trending searches (Nigeria)

1.Coronavirus

2.US election

3.Joe Biden

4.Google Classroom

5.ASUU

6.Zoom Live

7.Rema

8.Naira Marley

9.Rahama Sadua

10. Hushpuppi

Top trending recipes (Nigeria)

1.IndecentStar martini recipe

2.Puff puff recipe

3.Pancake recipe

4.Red velvet cake recipe

5.Meat pie recipe

6.Chin chin recipe

7.Bread recipe

8.Chocolate cake recipe

9.Oha soup recipe

10.Egusi soup recipe

Top trending songs (Nigeria)

1.Davido – Fem

2.Simi – Duduke

3.XXXTentacion – Bad

4.Betty – Butter

5.Rema- Ginger me

6.Rema – Woman

7.Burna Boy – Wonderful

8.Patoranking – Abule

9.Naira Marley – Tesumole

10.Davido ft Nicki Minaj – Holy Ground

Top trending questions (Nigeria)

1.Who is the new president of America?

2.When will school resume in Nigeria?

3.How to make hand sanitiser

4.Who is George Floyd?

5.How to make face mask

6.Who is Joe Biden?

7.Who is Laycon?

8.How to make cake

9.Who is Aisha Yesufu?

10.How to make bread

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Young Street Beggar Bursts Into Tears After Approaching Woman Who Is On Oxygen…

I got married to my wife when I had no job, she didn’t frustrate me…

“Dey Do Brown Sugar, You Go Soon Reach Menopause” – Fan Mocks Ini Edo

Watch as Regina Daniels’ mon Rita Daniels and her son show dance moves at a club…

46-Year-Old American Woman Arrives Nigeria To Marry 23-Year-Old Kano Indigene…

“If Adekunle Gold catch you” – Video of Simi & a teenage boy in bed…

You’re the real MVP – Eniola Badmus hails men dating chubby ladies

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Naira Marley, Rahama Sadau, Laycon, Hushpuppi others top Google searches in…

‘You have alot to change about your destiny’ – Actress, Eniola…

Singer, Yemi Alade stuns many after saying she is ready to marry any man who has…

Actress, Ronke Odusanya’s baby daddy, Jago finally breaks silence amidst messy…

5 Davido’s Friends That Have Died Between 2017 and 2020 | He Was Accused…

46-Year-Old American Woman Arrives Nigeria To Marry 23-Year-Old Kano Indigene…

Tell me I am dreaming, what will I do without you? – Davido breaks down as…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More